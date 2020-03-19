COVID-19 Information

News Coverage

Symptoms

Prevention

School Closures

Catholic churches and schools will be closed indefinitely, says Diocese of Fresno

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) – Catholic churches and schools in the Diocese of Fresno will remain closed for an indeterminate amount of time, according to a statement released Wednesday.

The Roman Catholic Diocese of Fresno says its COVID-19 protective measures will mean the closure of all Catholic schools, including all preschools until further notice. However, distance learning will continue.

Additionally, all churches, missions, stations, and other facilities under the control of the Diocese of Fresno, will also remain closed for an indeterminate amount of time, according to officials. Parishioners will be notified at least seven days in advance of Mass being restored.

The Diocese says its care of the sick and homebound will continue, but priests should only consider visiting sick parishioners who are in dire need.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com

Don’t Miss

Best of the Valley
Sunday Morning Matters
MedWatch Today
Hispanic Heritage
Bulldog Insider: The Podcast
The Valley's Armenia
Pros Who Know

Images from Armenia

Small patients in Armenia
Yerevan by night.
Dr. Jeff Thomas delivers.
Dr. Jeff Thomas delivers in Gyumri.
Doctors unpack medical supplies from The Central Valley.
Fresno Medical Mission at work.
Medical Supplies being unloaded.
Fresno Medical Mission at the ready.
KSEE24 crew witnesses the miracle of life in Gyumri, Armenia.
Life saving work of Central Valley surgeons in Armenia.
Ribbon cutting on new surgical center in Ashtarak Armenia. Fresno donors made this dream come true.
KSEE24 on assignment with the Fresno Medical Mission
Honorary Consulate to Armenia Berj Apkarian explains the crisis facing one hospital.
KSEE24's Stefani Booroojian and Kevin Mahan at the meeting with President Bako Sahakyan.
Medical Meeting in Artsakh.
The President of Artsakh meets with the Fresno Medical Mission.
Learning modern medicine techniques with the Fresno Medical Mission in surgery.
Leaning in for a look. Dr. Brien Tonkinson holds class and helps a patient in Armenia.
Fresno Medical Mission cares on one of the smallest patients in the region. Six-year old Yanna receives life-changing better breathing surgery.