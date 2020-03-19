Catholic churches and schools will be closed indefinitely, says Diocese of Fresno

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) – Catholic churches and schools in the Diocese of Fresno will remain closed for an indeterminate amount of time, according to a statement released Wednesday.

The Roman Catholic Diocese of Fresno says its COVID-19 protective measures will mean the closure of all Catholic schools, including all preschools until further notice. However, distance learning will continue.

Additionally, all churches, missions, stations, and other facilities under the control of the Diocese of Fresno, will also remain closed for an indeterminate amount of time, according to officials. Parishioners will be notified at least seven days in advance of Mass being restored.

The Diocese says its care of the sick and homebound will continue, but priests should only consider visiting sick parishioners who are in dire need.

