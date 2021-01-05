Care facility staff and residents setting example getting COVID-19 vaccination

FRESNO, California (KGPE) – About 70% of staff and more than 98% of residents at Fresno County’s Dycora care facilities elected to receive the first round of the COVID-19 vaccine last week.

Dycora’s CEO and co-founder Julianne Williams and Doctor Stephen Grossman both received the vaccine. Besides a sore arm for less than a day, they both say they are doing fine.

“That evening I went home and worked out like I normally do on my schedule, got up the next morning and came to the office….no problems at all, it’s been pretty amazing,” said Julianne Williams, MPH, Co-Founder & CEO at Dycora Transitional Health & Living.

“There’s really hardly any side effects. For myself, I’ve had more side effects when I get the flu vaccine every year – this one was a breeze,” said Dr. Stephen Grossman, an Internist with Long-Term Care Medical Group.

Williams and Dr. Grossman hope they have set an example for those hesitant and executive assistant Linda Neelan says seeing them gave her courage.

“I’m one of those people that doesn’t take the flu shot or the pneumonia shot of any of that so when this came out, I was like, no not gonna do it. I wanted to see if they had anything that was negative after they got the shot and all of that and they’ve been fine. So, I decided this is my week, I’m going to go Thursday and get it done.”

The first round of the vaccination has been administered at five of the seven Dycora care facilities in Fresno County. The second administration is scheduled to begin the week of Jan. 18.