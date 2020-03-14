Caltrans activates electronic highway signs statewide on COVID-19 prepardness

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Caltrans has launched a statewide educational campaign on the state’s highways to remind the public on being more diligent about containing the spread of COVID-19.

>> CLICK HERE FOR CONTINUING CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

The state highway department has activated more than 700 electronic highway signs that will display the following messages:

“In support of the Governor’s declared emergency, Caltrans is taking proactive measures to help protect the public,” said Caltrans Director Toks Omishakin. “Using our highway message signs, we are reminding Californians how to help limit the spread of COVID-19.”

The electronic signs will show the messages on a rotational basis.

Caltrans said all messaging will be coordinated with the Federal Highway Administration and will be activated when there are no critical emergencies, traffic safety messages or Amber Alerts.

Local COVID-19 resource links:

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com

Don’t Miss

Best of the Valley
Sunday Morning Matters
MedWatch Today
Hispanic Heritage
Bulldog Insider: The Podcast
The Valley's Armenia
Pros Who Know