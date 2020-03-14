Caltrans activates electronic highway signs statewide on COVID-19 prepardness

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Caltrans has launched a statewide educational campaign on the state’s highways to remind the public on being more diligent about containing the spread of COVID-19.

The state highway department has activated more than 700 electronic highway signs that will display the following messages:

“In support of the Governor’s declared emergency, Caltrans is taking proactive measures to help protect the public,” said Caltrans Director Toks Omishakin. “Using our highway message signs, we are reminding Californians how to help limit the spread of COVID-19.”

The electronic signs will show the messages on a rotational basis.

Caltrans said all messaging will be coordinated with the Federal Highway Administration and will be activated when there are no critical emergencies, traffic safety messages or Amber Alerts.

