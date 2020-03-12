California’s prisons suspend visits over coronavirus fears

SACRAMENTO, California (KTLA) – Officials are suspending normal visitations at California prisons statewide in an effort to stem the spread of the novel coronavirus.

The ban — which includes non-contact visits conducted across a window — will remain in place until further notice, according to the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation.

Previously scheduled overnight family visits will be upheld, officials said. It’s unclear whether the policy also applies to legal visits from attorneys.

“CDCR values visitation as an essential part of rehabilitation, but at this time the Department must make difficult decisions in order to protect the health and wellness of all who live in, work in, and visit state prisons,” the agency wrote.

So far, authorities have not found any COVID-19 cases in the state prison system.

As of Tuesday, there were 177 virus patients across California with another estimated 11,000 people self-monitoring for symptoms, according to the state Department of Public Health.

