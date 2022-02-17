California to unveil shift to ‘endemic’ approach to virus

FILE – California Gov. Gavin Newsom speaks at a press conference on Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022, in Oakland, Calif. California officials are expected to unveil a new state plan on Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022, that aims to coexist with a deadly coronavirus that is in retreat but is not expected to disappear anytime soon. Newsom, a Democrat, imposed the nation’s first statewide stay-home order, temporarily crippling the state’s economy in contrast to approaches in red states like Florida and Texas. (Aric Crabb/Bay Area News Group via AP, File)

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California officials will unveil a plan for coexisting with the coronavirus, which scientists say is likely to be around for the foreseeable future.

The approach being announced Thursday presumes that the most populous state is entering an endemic stage, where the virus still exists in a community but becomes manageable as immunity builds.

California’s health secretary, Dr. Mark Ghaly, says the focus is on being prepared and being ready.

The move comes a day after California lifted its latest indoor masking mandate. Officials are delaying an announcement on when they will stop requiring masks in schools.