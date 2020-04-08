California to buy 200 million masks a month amid outbreak

In this illustration dated February 26, 2020, protective N-95 face masks lie on a table at an office in Washington, DC. – A senior US health official warned that, despite containment efforts, it was only a matter of time before the COVID-19 disease spreads in the United States. As of February 26, 2020, there were 59 cases of the infection in the United States. This included 45 people who were repatriated from a cruise ship off the coast of Japan or from Wuhan, the Chinese city at the heart of the epidemic. Critics, including lawmakers on both sides of the aisle, have accused the Trump administration of downplaying the crisis and underfunding the response. (Photo by EVA HAMBACH / AFP) (Photo by EVA HAMBACH/AFP via Getty Images)

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom says the state will spend nearly $1 billion to purchase up to 200 million masks a month during the COVID-19 outbreak.

Newsom made the announcement Tuesday during an appearance on Rachel Maddow’s MSNBC show.

The masks will be made overseas. Newsom said the state has signed multiple contracts with an unidentified consortium of nonprofits and a California-based manufacturer to obtain the masks.

State taxpayers will pay $495 million upfront. Other payments will be made as shipments arrive.

The Newsom administration estimates total payments will be $990 million. California and other states have had trouble finding enough masks during the outbreak.

