Breaking News
COVID-19 death reported in Madera County – first in the Central Valley

COVID-19 Information

News Coverage

Symptoms

Prevention

School Closures

CDCR says 3 more staff members tested positive for COVID-19

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

This Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019, photo shows the Adelanto U.S. Immigration and Enforcement Processing Center operated by GEO Group, Inc. (GEO) a Florida-based company specializing in privatized corrections in Adelanto, Calif. California is banning the use of for-profit, private detention facilities, including those the federal government uses for immigrants awaiting deportation hearings. California Gov. Gavin Newsom announced Friday, Oct. 11, 2019 he had signed a measure into law that helps fulfill his promise to end the use of private prisons.(AP Photo/Chris Carlson)

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — The California Department of Correctional Rehabilitation (CDCR) and California Correctional Health Care Services (CCHCS) confirm three more cases of COVID-19 among its workers.

Health officials said on Thursday three more staff members were confirmed of COVID-19 in Wasco State Prison, San Quentin State Prison and California Institute for Men in Chino.

>> CLICK HERE FOR CONTINUING CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

One incarcerated individual also tested positive for COVID-19 at California State Prison, Los Angeles County, according to the CDCR.

Starting Friday, officials say all staff and visitors entering CDCR state prisons and community correctional facilities will undergo touchless temperature screening before entering the facilities.

The CDCR says a total of 12 staff members have self-reported a novel coronavirus diagnosis.

COVID-19 resource links:

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com

Don’t Miss

Best of the Valley
Sunday Morning Matters
MedWatch Today
Hispanic Heritage
Bulldog Insider: The Podcast
The Valley's Armenia
Pros Who Know

Images from Armenia

Small patients in Armenia
Yerevan by night.
Dr. Jeff Thomas delivers.
Dr. Jeff Thomas delivers in Gyumri.
Doctors unpack medical supplies from The Central Valley.
Fresno Medical Mission at work.
Medical Supplies being unloaded.
Fresno Medical Mission at the ready.
KSEE24 crew witnesses the miracle of life in Gyumri, Armenia.
Life saving work of Central Valley surgeons in Armenia.
Ribbon cutting on new surgical center in Ashtarak Armenia. Fresno donors made this dream come true.
KSEE24 on assignment with the Fresno Medical Mission
Honorary Consulate to Armenia Berj Apkarian explains the crisis facing one hospital.
KSEE24's Stefani Booroojian and Kevin Mahan at the meeting with President Bako Sahakyan.
Medical Meeting in Artsakh.
The President of Artsakh meets with the Fresno Medical Mission.
Learning modern medicine techniques with the Fresno Medical Mission in surgery.
Leaning in for a look. Dr. Brien Tonkinson holds class and helps a patient in Armenia.
Fresno Medical Mission cares on one of the smallest patients in the region. Six-year old Yanna receives life-changing better breathing surgery.