CDCR says 3 more staff members tested positive for COVID-19

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — The California Department of Correctional Rehabilitation (CDCR) and California Correctional Health Care Services (CCHCS) confirm three more cases of COVID-19 among its workers.

Health officials said on Thursday three more staff members were confirmed of COVID-19 in Wasco State Prison, San Quentin State Prison and California Institute for Men in Chino.

One incarcerated individual also tested positive for COVID-19 at California State Prison, Los Angeles County, according to the CDCR.

Starting Friday, officials say all staff and visitors entering CDCR state prisons and community correctional facilities will undergo touchless temperature screening before entering the facilities.

The CDCR says a total of 12 staff members have self-reported a novel coronavirus diagnosis.

