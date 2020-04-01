California schools unlikely to reopen this academic year

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California school districts should plan on teaching from afar for the rest of the academic year.
>> CLICK HERE FOR CONTINUING CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE
That’s according to new guidance from the state superintendent of public instruction. Tony Thurmond said in a letter to districts Tuesday that children likely won’t be back in the classroom before summer break.
It’s not a mandate, but it gives districts the cover to do what many already felt was necessary. California has more than 6 million students across 10,000 schools.
COVID-19 resource links:
- U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention
- Coronavirus.gov
- World Health Organization
- California Coronavirus (COVID-19) Response
- Fresno County
- Tulare County
- Madera County
- Mariposa County
- Merced County
- Kings County
- Kern County
For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.