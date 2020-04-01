California schools unlikely to reopen this academic year

FILE – In this Wednesday, March 11, 2020, file photo, custodial staffer Hortensia Salinas uses an Electrostatic Clorox Sprayer to spray disinfectant in a classroom at Brownsville Early College High School in Brownsville, Texas. Closing schools to combat the spread of the coronavirus is having a sweeping impact on an annual rite of spring: the standardized tests that are dreaded by millions of students and teachers alike. (Denise Cathey/The Brownsville Herald via AP, File)

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California school districts should plan on teaching from afar for the rest of the academic year.

>> CLICK HERE FOR CONTINUING CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

That’s according to new guidance from the state superintendent of public instruction. Tony Thurmond said in a letter to districts Tuesday that children likely won’t be back in the classroom before summer break.

It’s not a mandate, but it gives districts the cover to do what many already felt was necessary. California has more than 6 million students across 10,000 schools.

COVID-19 resource links:

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.