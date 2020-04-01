California schools unlikely to reopen this academic year

COVID-19 Information

FILE – In this Wednesday, March 11, 2020, file photo, custodial staffer Hortensia Salinas uses an Electrostatic Clorox Sprayer to spray disinfectant in a classroom at Brownsville Early College High School in Brownsville, Texas. Closing schools to combat the spread of the coronavirus is having a sweeping impact on an annual rite of spring: the standardized tests that are dreaded by millions of students and teachers alike. (Denise Cathey/The Brownsville Herald via AP, File)

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California school districts should plan on teaching from afar for the rest of the academic year.

That’s according to new guidance from the state superintendent of public instruction. Tony Thurmond said in a letter to districts Tuesday that children likely won’t be back in the classroom before summer break.

It’s not a mandate, but it gives districts the cover to do what many already felt was necessary. California has more than 6 million students across 10,000 schools.  

