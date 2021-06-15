California reopens: How Fresno County residents are feeling

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE) – California fully reopened its economy Tuesday, and that meant no capacity limits or face masks required for those who are fully vaccinated in most places in Fresno County.

“I feel pretty good about not wearing it. It’s a great relief after a whole year of all these restrictions,” said Valley resident Richard Kassabian.

Kassabian said he’s vaccinated and shopped at Trader Joe’s Tuesday without a mask.

“The vaccine gives me comfort today and it gave me comfort after I got the vaccine,” Kassabian said. “It’s more comfortable now to be able to see people and smile at them.”

State health officials say those who are fully vaccinated can go unmasked except in certain settings, such as in K-12 schools while indoors, while using public transportation, in healthcare settings, in correctional facilities and in homeless and emergency shelters.

And since businesses may not know who is and isn’t vaccinated, health officials say businesses can take people’s word, implement a vaccine verification system or continue requiring masks for everyone.

“I think if you are fully vaccinated you can take your mask on and go in,” said Tracy Kashian with River Park public relations. “If a tenant still wants to have restrictions, they’ll have it posted on their front door.”

On Tuesday at River Park and at grocery stores, some went into stores continuing to wear their masks while others chose not to.

“I feel relaxed about taking my mask off. And if i see people with their mask off, im assuming they got their COVID shot, so I’m trusting them,” Valley resident Yolanda Manriquez said.

Case rates are down in Fresno County, but the County Department of Public Health is reminding residents that people are still getting COVID-19 and to stay vigilant.

“COVID is still out there, it’s still transmitted the same way,” said Dr. John Zweifler with the Fresno County Department of Public Health.