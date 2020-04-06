California man accused of coughing on Yuma gas pump

YUMA, Ariz. (AP) — A California man has admitted to posting videos of himself talking about coronavirus while coughing on a gas pump in Yuma.

The Yuma Police Department received several reports Saturday night about social media videos of a man coughing on a fuel pump handle and referencing the COVID-19 pandemic.

Officers opened an investigation and determined the suspect was a 23-year-old man from Winterhaven. He was brought to the police station for questioning.

Investigators say he admitted to making the videos. Police say he showed no signs or symptoms of COVID-19.

Investigators, however, sent the case to Yuma County prosecutors for possible charges of unlawful use of infectious biological substances.

