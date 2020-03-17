California health officials say 11 deaths due to COVID-19

SACRAMENTO, California (KSEE/KGPE) – The California Department of Public Health announced on Tuesday the most recent statistics on COVID-19 cases in California.

The CDPH said California now has 472 confirmed COVID-19 cases as of 6 p.m. Mar. 16.

Here are the numbers:

11 – Deaths (including one non-California resident)

Ages of all confirmed positive cases:

Age 0-17: 7 cases

Age 18-64: 300 cases

Age 65+: 160 cases

Unknown: 5 cases

24 – Cases of positive tests related to federal repatriation flights

448 – Cases not related to repatriation flights

82– Travel-related

75 – Person to person

98 – Community transmission

193 – Under investigation

11,750+ – Number of people self-monitoring who returned to the U.S. through SFO or LAX

49 – Number of local health jurisdictions involved in self-monitoring

22 – Labs with test kits, 21 of which are already testing

Local COVID-19 resource links:

For more information on COVID-19 and California’s response visit the California Department of Public Health’s website.

