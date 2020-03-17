Breaking News
Fresno State not conducting commencement ceremonies

COVID-19 Information

News Coverage

Symptoms

Prevention

School Closures

California health officials say 11 deaths due to COVID-19

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SACRAMENTO, California (KSEE/KGPE) – The California Department of Public Health announced on Tuesday the most recent statistics on COVID-19 cases in California. 

The CDPH said California now has 472 confirmed COVID-19 cases as of 6 p.m. Mar. 16.

>> CLICK HERE FOR CONTINUING CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

Here are the numbers:

11 – Deaths (including one non-California resident)

Ages of all confirmed positive cases:

  • Age 0-17:  7 cases
  • Age 18-64: 300 cases
  • Age 65+: 160 cases
  • Unknown: 5 cases

24 – Cases of positive tests related to federal repatriation flights

448 – Cases not related to repatriation flights

  • 82– Travel-related
  • 75 – Person to person
  • 98 – Community transmission
  • 193 – Under investigation

11,750+ – Number of people self-monitoring who returned to the U.S. through SFO or LAX

49 – Number of local health jurisdictions involved in self-monitoring

22 – Labs with test kits, 21 of which are already testing

Local COVID-19 resource links:

For more information on COVID-19 and California’s response visit the California Department of Public Health’s website.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com

Don’t Miss

Best of the Valley
Sunday Morning Matters
MedWatch Today
Hispanic Heritage
Bulldog Insider: The Podcast
The Valley's Armenia
Pros Who Know