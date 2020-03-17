California health officials say 11 deaths due to COVID-19

SACRAMENTO, California (KSEE/KGPE) – The California Department of Public Health announced on Tuesday the most recent statistics on COVID-19 cases in California.
The CDPH said California now has 472 confirmed COVID-19 cases as of 6 p.m. Mar. 16.
Here are the numbers:
11 – Deaths (including one non-California resident)
Ages of all confirmed positive cases:
- Age 0-17: 7 cases
- Age 18-64: 300 cases
- Age 65+: 160 cases
- Unknown: 5 cases
24 – Cases of positive tests related to federal repatriation flights
448 – Cases not related to repatriation flights
- 82– Travel-related
- 75 – Person to person
- 98 – Community transmission
- 193 – Under investigation
11,750+ – Number of people self-monitoring who returned to the U.S. through SFO or LAX
49 – Number of local health jurisdictions involved in self-monitoring
22 – Labs with test kits, 21 of which are already testing
