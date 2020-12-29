California Health and Human Services Secretary hosts video conference update on COVID-19 in California

SACRAMENTO, California (KSEE/KGPE) — California Health and Human Services Secretary Dr. Mark Ghaly hosts a video conference Tuesday to provide an update on COVID-19 in California.

The video conference comes after Governor Newsom announced on Monday that extension of the regional stay-at-home order would “likely be the case.”

The conference is scheduled to begin at 12:00 noon.

