CENTRAL VALLEY, Calif. (KSEE) - As coronavirus cases continue to increase throughout the state, hospitals and organizations report that demand for testing has increased in the last couple of weeks.

Christine Barker, the executive director of FIRM, which is part of the COVID-19 Equity Project, said some people have waited in line at 3:30 a.m. or the night before they open to get tested through UCSF. They start testing at 8 a.m. and provide both rapid and PCR tests. The rapid test allows them to give same-day results; the PCR test is sent to the lab for confirmation.