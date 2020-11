FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE) - COVID-19 hospitalizations in Fresno County are now rising at a faster rate than they were in the last couple of weeks, with 232 patients with coronavirus hospitalized in the county as of Sunday.

In addition, 15 who are suspected of having COVID-19 are also hospitalized. On Nov. 15, one week ago from the most recent update, 155 patients with coronavirus were hospitalized.