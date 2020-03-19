California governor warns half the state could become infected with coronavirus

California Gov. Gavin Newsom give an update to the state’s response to the coronavirus, at the Governor’s Office of Emergency Services in Rancho Cordova Calif., Tuesday, March 17, 2020. At right is California Health and Human Services Agency Director Dr. Mark Ghaly. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli, Pool)

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KGET) — Gov. Gavin Newsom has warned that roughly half the state’s population could become infected with the coronavirus during an eight-week period.

“In some parts of our state, our case rate is doubling every four days,” Newsom wrote in a letter to President Donald Trump asking for resources. “Moreover, we have community-acquired transmission in 23 counties with an increase of 44 community-acquired infections in 24 hours.”

“We project that roughly 56 percent of our population — 25.5 million people — will be infected with the virus over an eight week period.”

Newsom has asked the President to deploy the hospital ship USNS Mercy to be stationed at the port of Los Angeles to help with health care in the region.

“This resource will help decompress the health care delivery system to allow the Los Angeles region to ensure that it has the ability to address critical acute care needs,” the governor wrote.

