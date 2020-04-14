California governor to reveal plans for easing virus orders

Gov. Gavin Newsom announced that California schools will likely remain closed for the rest of the school year due to the coronavirus,, but provide off-site education, during a news conference at the Governor’s Office of Emergency Services in Rancho Cordova, Calif., Wednesday, April 1, 2020. The state is not mandating that schools remain closed through the summer break but offering guidance and recommendations on distance learning for schools. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli, Pool)

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Gov. Gavin Newsom says he’ll reveal plans Tuesday for gradually releasing California from the coronavirus restrictions that have kept 40 million residents indoors for much of the last month.

Newsom on Monday didn’t provide specifics or a date for the rollback but said he’ll work with the governors of Oregon and Washington on a common plan.

Newsom’s monthlong stay-at-home order has shut down many businesses and millions have filed for unemployment.

But state and local stay-at-home orders also have been cited as helping slow the rise in COVID-19 cases. Only a modest increase in hospitalizations was reported this weekend.

COVID-19 resource links:

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.