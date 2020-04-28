California governor: Schools may reopen as soon as July

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California’s governor says school children could return to their classrooms as soon as July.

>> CLICK HERE FOR CONTINUING CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

Gov. Gavin Newsom said Tuesday that no formal decisions have been made but an earlier school year may be necessary due to learning losses for students as schools closed to address coronavirus.

Most schools and classrooms have been closed since March when Newsom issued a statewide stay-at-home order.

Districts and families have struggled to adapt to at-home learning. He says starting the new school year earlier would make up for some of that lost time.

COVID-19 resource links:

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com

Don’t Miss

Sunday Service
Best of the Valley
Sunday Morning Matters
MedWatch Today
Hispanic Heritage
Bulldog Insider: The Podcast
The Valley's Armenia
Pros Who Know