California governor: Schools may reopen as soon as July

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California’s governor says school children could return to their classrooms as soon as July.

Gov. Gavin Newsom said Tuesday that no formal decisions have been made but an earlier school year may be necessary due to learning losses for students as schools closed to address coronavirus.

Most schools and classrooms have been closed since March when Newsom issued a statewide stay-at-home order.

Districts and families have struggled to adapt to at-home learning. He says starting the new school year earlier would make up for some of that lost time.

COVID-19 resource links:

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.