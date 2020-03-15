Live Now
White House Coronavirus Task Force provides update on federal government’s response to COVID-19

California governor calls for closure of all bars and wineries, home isolation of everyone 65 and older

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

California Gov. Gavin Newsom speaks to reporters about his executive order advising that non-essential gatherings of more than 250 people should be canceled until at least the end of March, during a news conference in Sacramento, Calif., Thursday, March 12, 2020. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli)

LOS ANGELES (AP) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom is calling for all bars, wineries, nightclubs and brewpubs to close in the nation’s most populous state.

Also Sunday he urged seniors and people with chronic conditions to isolate themselves at home in a bid to contain the spread of the coronavirus.

>> CLICK HERE FOR CONTINUING CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

Newsom says the state will reduce current occupancy in restaurants by half to keep people farther away from each other.

It comes as the Illinois governor shut down all bars and restaurants and officials elsewhere said they were considering similar restrictions.

Newsom issued guidance last week to cancel or postpone gatherings large and small that have roiled California’s economy.

Local COVID-19 resource links:

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com

Don’t Miss

Best of the Valley
Sunday Morning Matters
MedWatch Today
Hispanic Heritage
Bulldog Insider: The Podcast
The Valley's Armenia
Pros Who Know