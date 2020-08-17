California adds 5 counties to virus monitoring list, drops 1

FILE – In this Aug. 13, 2020, file photo, health professionals work at a coronavirus testing site near the nation’s busiest pedestrian border crossing in San Diego. The number of counties on California’s monitoring list for coronavirus cases grew even as Gov. Gavin Newsom said Monday, Aug. 17, 2020, the state’s overall virus trends were heading in the right direction. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull, File)

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — The number of counties on California’s monitoring list for coronavirus cases grew even as Gov. Gavin Newsom said the state’s overall virus trends were heading in the right direction.

Newsom said Monday that California found another 14,861 confirmed virus cases after reviewing a backlog of nearly 300,000 test results that got tied up in a lab reporting problem.

He announced the addition of five counties to a list of those facing more restrictions on business and school reopenings and the removal of one.

Newsom says the state has reported an average of 9,446 virus cases a day in the last week, but the rate of people testing positive is declining.

