Businesses must not prevent mask-wearing, state health department says

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – New state guidance mandating masks in California includes a requirement that no person can be prevented from wearing a mask to enter a business – or to take part in an activity.

The instruction is part of the California Department of Public Health’s updated Guidance for the Use of Face Coverings.

The state guidance also included a series of exemptions to wearing a mask at all times. They include:

Anyone younger than two years old (due to a risk of suffocation).

Persons with a medical condition, mental health condition, or disability that prevents wearing a mask.

Persons who are hearing impaired, or communicating with someone who is hearing impaired, where seeing the mouth is essential for communication.

Persons for whom wearing a mask would create a risk to the person related to their work, as determined by local, state, or federal regulators or workplace safety guidelines.

State officials say masks will be required for all individuals in all indoor public settings from Dec. 15 until Jan. 15, regardless of vaccination status.