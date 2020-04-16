Britain’s death tally reaches nearly 14,000

LONDON (AP) — Britain has recorded another 861 coronavirus deaths, bringing the total to 13,729.

The figure released daily by the government underestimates the actual toll because it only includes deaths in hospitals and not nursing homes or other settings.

The increase is 100 more deaths than the 761 reported Wednesday. It’s below the largest daily increase of 980, recorded last week.

The number of deaths each day is starting to fall in Italy, Spain and France, which were hit by the pandemic earlier than Britain.

U.K. health officials say it’s too soon to say whether the outbreak in Britain has reached its peak.

COVID-19 resource links:

