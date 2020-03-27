‘Baby Shark’ returns with coronavirus handwashing jingle do-do-do-do-do

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Sorry parents, “Baby Shark” is making a comeback for a good cause.
Pinkfong’s “Baby Shark,” that jingle earworm that every toddler seems to know, is being reworked to teach good hygiene to combat COVID-19.
>> CLICK HERE FOR CONTINUING CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE
The company has debuted the “Wash Your Hands With Baby Shark” video and started a dance challenge to encourage families to upload videos of their children washing hands to the song.
MORE HEADLINES:
COVID-19 resource links:
- U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention
- Coronavirus.gov
- World Health Organization
- California Coronavirus (COVID-19) Response
- Fresno County
- Tulare County
- Madera County
- Mariposa County
- Merced County
- Kings County
- Kern County
For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.