Autoridades advierten sobre carta fraudulenta circulando por redes sociales que pide prueba de COVID-19

SACRAMENTO, California (KSEE/KGPE) - A flyover salute to thank local health care workers and other first responders for their efforts during the coronavirus pandemic is set to take place Wednesday, according to Cal Guard.

Pilots from Fresno's 144th Fighter Wing will take to the skies in four F-15c Eagle aircraft. They will take off from the Fresno Air National Guard Base at around 10 a.m. and first fly over Reedley and Selma, north as far as Sacramento County, via the Bay Area through Monterey County, to Los Angeles County, and back north to return to Fresno for a pass over locations in the city.