As people stay home, Earth turns wilder and cleaner

FILE – In this Saturday, April 11, 2020 file photo, a pack of jackals eats dog food that was left for them by a woman at Hayarkon Park in Tel Aviv, Israel. With a lockdown against the coronavirus crisis, the sprawling park is practically empty. This has cleared the way for packs of jackals to take over this urban oasis in the heart of the city as they search for food. (AP Photo/Oded Balilty)

(AP) – Coyotes, pumas and goats are wandering around cities, while air across the world is becoming less polluted.

Scientists are noticing changes to Earth’s environment as millions of people stay home because of the new coronavirus.

The planet is becoming wilder and cleaner. Air pollution is down 30% in the northeastern U.S. and 49% in Rome.

Sea turtles are nesting better without human interference. Scientists think of this as a grand but unintended experiment that shows how much of footprint humanity has on the planet. 

