As COVID cases drop, Fresno County to drop mask mandate

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) -Vaccinated people in California won’t have to mask up after Feb. 15th at most indoor businesses. Governor Newsom made the announcement this week citing a 65% drop in infections since the peak of the omicron surge.

Fresno County announced they plan on adhering to the new guidelines.

“With our numbers coming down in terms of case rates, with the rest of the state having even better improvement than what we’re having in the Central Valley, it might be time for the state to move forward towards less restrictive activities,” said Fresno County Interim Health Officer Dr. Rais Vohra.

Unvaccinated residents are still expected to continue wearing a face mask, though Dr. Vohra said they’ll have to comply voluntarily.

But the Health Department is optimistic about the post-holiday covid surge finally turning the corner, with 537 people currently hospitalized in Fresno.

“That number continues to go down, which is very reassuring and nice to see,” said Vohra. “But that’s still a very high number that’s actually much higher than what we had at the top of our delta surge last fall.”

The health officer said new resources will soon be available for county hospitals. This week, the Board of Supervisors announced up to $6 million in federal funding for Community Regional Medical Center, Clovis Community Medical Center, and Saint Agnes Hospital.

“This will actually help us add capacity to our local hospitals during a time of great need,” he said.

The county is also close to meeting its goal of vaccinating 70% of the eligible population (currently at 69.6%); of the entire Fresno County population, 57.2% are inoculated.

Dr. Vohra pointed out vaccination rates have slowed down recently, but the county is now waiting on the FDA to approve shots for kids 5 and under.

“They’re on the cusp of being approved for the youngest of the age groups, so we feel like that might happen even by the end of the month, is what our state partners are hearing.”