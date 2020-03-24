Arizona death prompts warning against self-medication

Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey, left, answers a question as he is joined by Arizona Department of Health Services Director Dr. Cara Christ, right, as they provide an update on the coronavirus outbreak during a news conference at the Arizona State Public Health Laboratory Monday, March 23, 2020, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

PHOENIX (AP) — A Phoenix-area man has died and his wife is in critical condition after the couple took an additive used to clean fish tanks known as chloroquine phosphate, similar to the drug used to treat malaria.

Banner Health said on Monday that the couple in their 60s got sick within half an hour. Last week, President Donald Trump touted that the malaria medication chloroquine was a known treatment for COVID-19.

The chief of the Food and Drug Administration clarified that the drug still needs to be tested for that use.

The woman told NBC that the president said the drug was essentially a cure. She said people should not taking anything and call their doctors. Banner Health is warning against self-medicating.

