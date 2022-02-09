Are Central Valley counties seeing the same COVID trends as the rest of California?

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) – The statewide indoor mask mandate is set to expire next week in California due to a dramatic decrease in the overall case rate.

However, Fresno health experts predict that Fresno County is still a couple of weeks behind the statewide trends. The good news is that starting next week there will be a new treatment for those at most risk.

“We are here to get boosters for the young ladies who stay in my facilities,” said Bettye Wesson who owns a facility that helps adults with disabilities.

For Wesson, it is important to protect the women that live at her facility from COVID by getting them vaccinated and boosted.

“They are in the vulnerable category, first of all,” said Wesson. “Second of all, I think it is important to follow the science and the science is recommending boosters.”

Come February 15th, Governor Gavin Newsom said that masks will no longer be required for vaccinated individuals indoors except in high-risk areas like hospitals, schools, and transportation settings. Newsom said that decision was made because COVID cases have dropped 65% since the Omicron peak.

In the last two weeks, COVID-related hospitalizations in Fresno County have decreased about 11% with around 540 COVID-related hospitalizations.

The test positivity rate in Fresno County is also down from around 33% to now around 23%.

While this is the most significant drop the county has seen since the Omicron surge, Dr. John Zweifler with the Fresno County Health Department said hospitals are still full.

“A lot of people in our ICU, it has led to our EMS system doing what we call to assess and refer because the hospitals can’t take more patients unless they are true emergencies. So, there are still significant issues related to COVID in our community,” said Zweifler.

Dr. Kenny Banh with UCSF Fresno said because the testing and vaccine demand is going down at the COVID equity site in North Fresno, come next week there will be a new monoclonal antibody treatment.

This treatment is not for the general public, but for those who are allergic to the vaccine or are immune-compromised as a pre-emptive treatment.

“This one is a little different than Regeneron,” said Banh. “So you are doing it when you are not infected but it is to keep you from getting Omicron. It is long-lasting monoclonal antibodies.”

Banh said the site will start with around 50 doses of the antibody treatments next week. Banh said while this new treatment is a good second option, he said the vaccine is still the best option to protect individuals from COVID.