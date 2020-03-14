Apple to temporarily close nearly all stores due to COVID-19

FRESNO, Calif. (CNN Newsource) — Apple plans to temporarily close nearly all of its retail stores to help control the spread of coronavirus.

The company announced the plan on Friday to close all stores outside of greater China until March 27.

Team members in the company’s offices worldwide will work remotely if their job allows and those required to be on-site are advised to maximize interpersonal space.

Apple said it will roll out new health screenings and temperature checks in all of its offices, and hourly workers will continue to be paid as usual.

In our workplaces and communities, we must do all we can to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Apple will be temporarily closing all stores outside of Greater China until March 27 and committing $15M to help with worldwide recovery. https://t.co/ArdMA43cFJ — Tim Cook (@tim_cook) March 14, 2020

In addition, the company has expanded its leave policies to accommodate personal and family health circumstances created by the pandemic — including recovering from illness — caring for a sick loved one — a mandatory quarantine — or childcare challenges due to school closures.

People can still shop on Apple’s online stores — which will remain open in the meantime.

