AP sources: Travel ban to extend to United Kingdom, Ireland

People walk through a sparse international departure terminal at John F. Kennedy Airport (JFK) as concern over the coronavirus grows on March 7, 2020 in New York City. The number of global coronavirus infections has now surpassed 100,000, causing disruptions throughout the globe. The airline and travel industries has been especially hard hit by the outbreak, with both business and leisure travelers cancelling plans. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON (AP) — The White House is expected to announce that the U.S. will broaden its European travel ban, adding the United Kingdom and Ireland to its list.

Under the restrictions, American citizens, green card holders and others are still allowed to return home to the U.S., but will be funneled to 13 airports and be subjected to health screenings and quarantine orders, according to two people familiar with the plan who spoke on condition of anonymity before the official announcement expected Saturday.

This story will be updated

