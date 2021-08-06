Another Fresno-area hospital resticts visitors due to rising COVID-19 cases

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Another Fresno-area hospital announced a new visitor ban in response to rising COVID-19 infections in the county – effective Saturday.

In a post on Facebook, Saint Agnes Medical Center in Fresno will be moving to a no visitor policy starting Aug. 7 until further notice.

While we are deeply saddened by the need to make this decision, our first priority is maintaining the health and safety of our patients, colleagues and physicians.

Saint Agnes Medical Center

More information can be found on the hospital’s website here.

