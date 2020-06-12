Another death related to COVID-19 in Fresno County reported

FRESNO COUNTY, California (KSEE/KGPE) — Another person has died in Fresno County due to COVID-19, health officials said Friday.

The COVID-19-related death toll stands at 52.

There were 83 new cases reported Friday, bringing the total cases to 2,478 with 1,668 of them being currently active.

Thirty more recoveries have been accounted for, bringing the total recovered to 758 in the county.

Health officials say the percentage of total positive tests is 8.4%, 2,478 positive tests out of 29,532. This makes the third consecutive day where that percentage grew above the threshold set by the state of California to continue moving forward with reopening plans.

Note: COVID-19 data updates often. The numbers in this story were accurate at the time of its writing.

COVID-19 resource links:

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.