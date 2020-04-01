Another COVID-19 case confirmed in Kings County, total 4

HANFORD, California (KSEE/KGPE) – Health officials in Kings County have confirmed their fourth case of novel coronavirus Tuesday.
The total number of confirmed cases has risen by one since the previous update on Monday.
Of the four cases confirmed by Kings County Department of Public Health, two were travel-related and two were due to close contact with a diagnosed case.
