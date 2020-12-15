American Ambulance face challenges with pandemic-related hospital delays

FRESNO, California (KGPE) – Fresno’s American Ambulance is the sole medical responder to 911 calls in Fresno and Kings counties and receives an estimated 135,000 calls every year.

The COVID-19 pandemic has presented the first-responders with new challenges.

“You know, the first thing we have to understand is that COVID is a very serious issue, in the United States, here in California and here in Fresno,” said Edgar Escobedo, the Director of Field Operations for American Ambulance.

Since the pandemic hit, American Ambulance transported more than 2,000 COVID patients to local emergency rooms.

“It is causing fatigue on our staff, it is causing frustration and not only because there’s a fear that potentially as an employee may get COVID, but the way it’s just impacting the healthcare system.”

The biggest frustration for American Ambulance in responding to the 911 calls are what they call “hospital delays.”

“Which is basically turning that patient over to a hospital ED bed. Typically, it takes about an hour and a half to do that, we’ve seen that increase about 15 percent over the last several months.”

With wait times upward of four hours now for patients and crews, American Ambulance hired 125 new EMT’s to help meet the demand and help cover shifts for workers who’ve contracted the virus.

“Right now, today, we have 15 employees that are currently out because of COVID and 15 employees, that’s spread over the course of the week. That’s hundreds of shifts that aren’t being staffed.”

They say the only way to get a handle on things is for people to take proper precautions.

“It is turning that curve and getting to the point where we’re not experiencing those delays and that’s the most helpful thing.”