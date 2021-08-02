All Valley Children’s staff will be required to have COVID-19 vaccine

MADERA COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – All staff at Valley Children’s Hospital will be required to be vaccinated against COVID-19 effective Sept. 21, according to an announcement by the hospital on Monday.

In a statement, President and CEO Todd Suntrapak said that the hospital has an obligation to care for its patient population, of which a large percentage is below the current age to receive the vaccination.

Given the increasing COVID-19 transmission numbers here and across our communities, our work is clearly not done – the work to meet our commitment to the highest levels of safety and our work, as healthcare leaders, to do all we can to slow the spread of COVID-19 in our communities. Todd Suntrapak, President and CEO of Valley Children’s Healthcare

Hospital officials currently estimate around 70% of the total Valley Children’s workforce is vaccinated.