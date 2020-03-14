All Riverdale Joint Unified School District campuses close temporarily due to coronavirus

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — All Riverdale Joint Unified School District campuses will be closed from Monday, March 16 through April 13 due to concerns over the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a statement made Saturday.

The district will provide additional details on the closure over the weekend, said Jeff Percell, district superintendent.

He said the district will examine Governor Gavin Newsom’s executive order on school closures due to the novel coronavirus to ensure its actions moving forward are in line with those expectations.

