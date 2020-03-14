All Riverdale Joint Unified School District campuses close temporarily due to coronavirus

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — All Riverdale Joint Unified School District campuses will be closed from Monday, March 16 through April 13 due to concerns over the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a statement made Saturday.

>> CLICK HERE FOR CONTINUING CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

The district will provide additional details on the closure over the weekend, said Jeff Percell, district superintendent.

He said the district will examine Governor Gavin Newsom’s executive order on school closures due to the novel coronavirus to ensure its actions moving forward are in line with those expectations.

Local COVID-19 resource links:

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com

Don’t Miss

Best of the Valley
Sunday Morning Matters
MedWatch Today
Hispanic Heritage
Bulldog Insider: The Podcast
The Valley's Armenia
Pros Who Know