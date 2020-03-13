All inmate visitations suspended at Fresno County jails

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – All inmate visitations are suspended at Fresno County jails, the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office said Friday.

Sheriff Margaret Mims is suspending all in-person and video conferencing visits at the three Fresno County Jail facilities.

There is no timetable for when these temporary restrictions will be lifted.

Mims made this precautionary decision at the recommendation of the Board of State and Community Corrections.

The BSCC has recommended all local adult detention facilities cancel visitation rights due to concerns over the spread of COVID-19.

The suspension of visitations to secure areas of the jails will apply to the general public, program officials, religious groups, and tour groups.

Legal visits will not be impacted. Inmates will still be allowed to meet in person with their attorneys.

The jail lobbies will remain open for people to conduct day to day business such as access to TouchPay kiosks, property collection, and Live Scan services.

During the temporary suspension, inmates will have the ability to make telephone calls 24 hours a day.

Inmates are still able to receive mail.

