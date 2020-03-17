All Fresno bars, lounges, and night clubs closing due to COVID-19 fears

FRESNO, California (KGPE) – Fresno City Council unanimously approved a State of Emergency issued by Mayor Lee Brand on Monday, mandating all bars, lounges, and nightclubs to shut down due to the spread of novel coronavirus.

Restaurants will remain open but will only be able to serve at half capacity. Fresno Convention Center and community centers will close. Parks will remain open.

All city employees over 65-years-old, including Brand, will work from home.

Fresno City Hall will continue to stay open but residents are urged to conduct their business, such as paying parking tickets and applying for business licenses, online.

“I want to move our city forward,” said Brand. “I want to keep our citizens calm and that we are going to get out of this. The sooner we do this the sooner we will get through it, but the first step is to get past the curve and keep everyone healthy and then work on the economy. Not just here but across the country and worldwide.

Fresno City Council is still working on a plan to help the at-risk elderly community of 65 and older, especially as stores face shortages.

“We talk a lot about community,” said Fresno Councilmember Mike Karbassi. “And this next week we are going to learn a lot about it. I practiced it myself at the store. I got what my family needed to make sure there was enough to go around for everyone in the community.”

The council is scheduled to meet again on Thursday at 9 a.m.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.