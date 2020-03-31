Active coronavirus cases in Madera County up to 21

MADERA, California (KSEE/KGPE) – There are 21 active novel coronavirus cases in Madera County, according to a Tuesday update from the Department of Public Health.

It marks an increase in the number reported in Madera County the previous day.

>> CLICK HERE FOR CONTINUING CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

According to health officials, the new cases were a man in his 70s, who remains in home isolation and whose transmission is under investigation, and a man in his 50s who is also in home isolation and received COVID-19 through person to person spread.

In addition to the 21 active cases, Madera County previously reported one novel coronavirus patient who has died and another who has made a full recovery.

COVID-19 resource links:

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.