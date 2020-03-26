Live Now
Coronavirus coverage from around the country | Weekdays at 8:30 a.m.

COVID-19 Information

News Coverage

Symptoms

Prevention

School Closures

A therapy dog brings comfort to ER doctors on frontlines of COVID-19 outbreak

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

DENVER (CNN Newsource) — Emergency room doctors on the front lines of Denver’s fight against the coronavirus are getting some much-needed emotional support.

>> CLICK HERE FOR CONTINUING CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

Wynn, a one-year-old yellow lab, is a service dog in training.

She’s giving cuddles and affection to health care workers at Rose Medical Center.

She’s being trained by Susan Ryan, an emergency physician at the hospital.

Ryan shared a photo of herself sitting with Wynn while wearing a face shield and mask.

View this post on Instagram

Repost: @thedogist COMMUNITY SUBMISSION: Wynn, Labrador Retriever (1 y/o), Denver, CO • “I am an Emergency Physician. I have been raising Wynn for @ccicanine and she is a year old now. She comes to the ER and stays within our social workers’ inner office, so no one touches her but staff can wash up and have a moment with her. She has saved us because we are very stressed and anxious. Sometimes too busy to be scared. My wish for everyone would be that they not worry about getting a test and just presume themselves positive and consider every surface potentially contaminated and act accordingly. It just means physical distance, wash before and after touching anything. We can find comfort in each other when we know I have your back and you have mine.” @docplusdog

A post shared by Canine Companions (@ccicanine) on

Wynn is on-call in the social workers’ office for staffers who need some puppy love to relieve stress.

Everyone who comes in contact with wynn thoroughly washes their hands first.

COVID-19 resource links:

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com

Don’t Miss

Best of the Valley
Sunday Morning Matters
MedWatch Today
Hispanic Heritage
Bulldog Insider: The Podcast
The Valley's Armenia
Pros Who Know

Images from Armenia

Small patients in Armenia
Yerevan by night.
Dr. Jeff Thomas delivers.
Dr. Jeff Thomas delivers in Gyumri.
Doctors unpack medical supplies from The Central Valley.
Fresno Medical Mission at work.
Medical Supplies being unloaded.
Fresno Medical Mission at the ready.
KSEE24 crew witnesses the miracle of life in Gyumri, Armenia.
Life saving work of Central Valley surgeons in Armenia.
Ribbon cutting on new surgical center in Ashtarak Armenia. Fresno donors made this dream come true.
KSEE24 on assignment with the Fresno Medical Mission
Honorary Consulate to Armenia Berj Apkarian explains the crisis facing one hospital.
KSEE24's Stefani Booroojian and Kevin Mahan at the meeting with President Bako Sahakyan.
Medical Meeting in Artsakh.
The President of Artsakh meets with the Fresno Medical Mission.
Learning modern medicine techniques with the Fresno Medical Mission in surgery.
Leaning in for a look. Dr. Brien Tonkinson holds class and helps a patient in Armenia.
Fresno Medical Mission cares on one of the smallest patients in the region. Six-year old Yanna receives life-changing better breathing surgery.