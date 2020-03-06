A second LAX screener is among 2 new LA County virus cases

Passengers wear face masks to protect against the spread of the COVID-19, coronavirus, as they arrive at LAX airport in Los Angeles, California on February 29, 2020. – The US has suffered its first virus related death as the number of novel coronavirus cases in the world rose to 85,919, including 2,941 deaths, across 61 countries and territories. (Photo by Mark RALSTON / AFP) (Photo by MARK RALSTON/AFP via Getty Images)

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Another health screener at Los Angeles International Airport is one of two new confirmed coronavirus cases in Los Angeles County.

Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer says Friday the new cases bring the county’s total to 13, including one traveler from Wuhan, China, who has already recovered.

The newly confirmed screener case is a person who worked at the same LAX quarantine station at the same time as a screener whose diagnosis was announced Wednesday.

Ferrer says they are likely to have had the same exposure. The second new case is the eighth member of a group that traveled to northern Italy to test positive.

