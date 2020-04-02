A record 6.6 million seek US jobless aid as layoffs mount

COVID-19 Information

FILE – In this Tuesday, March 31, 2020 file photo, Vincent Amos, who identified himself as homeless, pulls a shopping cart with his belongings amid businesses closed by concerns of the COVID-19 coronavirus in the Deep Ellum section of Dallas. Amos said his shelter in place routine includes walking the area looking for work cleaning windows. (AP Photo/LM Otero)

WASHINGTON (AP) — More than 6.6 million Americans applied for unemployment benefits last week, far exceeding a record high set just last week, a sign that layoffs are accelerating in the midst of the coronavirus.

The job cuts are mounting against the backdrop of economies in the United States and abroad that have almost certainly sunk into a severe recession as businesses close across the world.

The figure for last week is much higher than the previous record of 3.3 million reported for the previous week. The surging layoffs have led many economists to envision as many as 20 million lost jobs by the end of April. The unemployment rate could spike to as high as 15% this month, above the previous record of 10.8% set during a deep recession in 1982.

Many employers are slashing their payrolls to try to stay afloat because their revenue has collapsed, especially at restaurants, hotels, gyms, movie theaters and other venues that depend on face-to-face interaction. Auto sales have sunk, and factories have closed.

Stay-at-home orders, imposed by most U.S. states, have intensified pressure on businesses, most of which face rent, loans and other bills that must be paid.

