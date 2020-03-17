A new way of doing business: How stores stay open amid COVID-19 concerns

FRESNO, California (KGPE) – Numerous shopping malls, eateries, and mom and pop shops remain open – all while people are urged to stay indoors due to the ongoing concerns surrounding the spread of COVID-19.

Lindsay Calloway is a hair stylist for the Dandelion in the Sierra Vista shopping mall in Clovis.

“My business has been okay so far,” said Calloway. “I haven’t had any clients ask to reschedule.”

Calloway said COVID-19 hasn’t affected her work but has impacted other hairdressers.

“I have talked to other hairdressers that are closing and if that makes them feel comfortable they should absolutely do that and I understand their reason,” said Calloway.

Most shops in Tower District remain open. Along with small eateries.

Emily Swan who works at Tower Blendz said they have seen an uptick in customers trying out their healthy recipes.

“People are actually coming in and they are sitting in here,” said Swan.

Swan also said due to the fears of spreading novel coronavirus, they are cleaning their tables, chairs, and couches constantly.

“How we are serving the people has changed we are washing the tables every 10-15 minutes,” said Swan.

Tessarra Parrish works at Color Me Mine in Fresno’s River Park. She said when she went to work Monday morning they were open, but they were asked to close later in the morning.

“It’s been a change in environment for sure,” said Parrish.

Parrish said they still need income to pay their employees – so they will be making painting kits for sale.

“The new protocol is that we are closed. But, we will be offering to-go kits,” said Parrish. “So, we are taking pictures of everything that is in our studio and then we are packing them up for you guys for paints and supplies.”

