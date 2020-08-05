9 new COVID-19 deaths reported in Merced County

MERCED, California (KSEE/KGPE) – Merced County reported nine new COVID-19 deaths Wednesday and 177 new cases, according to an update from the county’s Department of Public Health.

It pushes the number of deaths to 60 and the number of cases to 4,760.

According to the Merced County Department of Public Health, the number of recoveries in the county is up 172 for a total of 2,934 recoveries.

Note: COVID-19 data updates often. The numbers in this story were accurate at the time of its writing.

