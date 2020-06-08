9 new COVID-19 cases in Madera County

MADERA, California (KSEE/KGPE) – Another nine cases of COVID-19 were reported in Madera County, in a Monday update from the Department of Public Health.

Health officials say the total number of coronavirus cases in Madera County is 172.

According to the Madera County Department of Public Health, the number of recovered patients in the county is up by eight to a total of 102 recovered patients.

The number of reported deaths in Madera County remains at three.

