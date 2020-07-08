9 more dead from COVID-19 in Tulare County, health officials say

TULARE COUNTY, California (KSEE/KGPE) — Nine more people have died due to COVID-19 in Tulare County, health officials said Wednesday.
That brings the county’s death toll to 148 people.
There were 123 new cases of COVID-19 reported in the county — bringing total cases to 5,298.
Of those 5,298 cases, 67 were travel-related, 2,029 were a result of person to person contact, and 3,202 were unknown or under investigation.
Here are the cases by age group:
616 – Ages 0 – 17
803 – Ages 18 – 25
1,433 – Ages 26 – 40
1,669 – Ages 41 – 64
777 – Ages 65+
Here are the cases by ethnicity:
2,659 – Hispanic
562 – Caucasian
94 – Asian
25 – African American
11 – Native American
51 – Multi-Race
1,896 – Unknown
Note: COVID-19 data updates often. The numbers in this story were accurate at the time of its writing.
