9 more dead from COVID-19 in Tulare County, health officials say

TULARE COUNTY, California (KSEE/KGPE) — Nine more people have died due to COVID-19 in Tulare County, health officials said Wednesday.

That brings the county’s death toll to 148 people.

There were 123 new cases of COVID-19 reported in the county — bringing total cases to 5,298.

Of those 5,298 cases, 67 were travel-related, 2,029 were a result of person to person contact, and 3,202 were unknown or under investigation.

Here are the cases by age group:

616 – Ages 0 – 17

803 – Ages 18 – 25

1,433 – Ages 26 – 40

1,669 – Ages 41 – 64

777 – Ages 65+

Here are the cases by ethnicity:

2,659 – Hispanic

562 – Caucasian

94 – Asian

25 – African American

11 – Native American

51 – Multi-Race

1,896 – Unknown

Note: COVID-19 data updates often. The numbers in this story were accurate at the time of its writing.

COVID-19 resource links:

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.