895% rise in COVID-19 cases at Clovis Unified

CLOVIS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Reported COVID-19 cases at Clovis Unified School District are up by 895% – when comparing this week’s numbers to last week’s numbers, according to data posted by district officials.

The information published on the school district’s COVID-19 dashboard on Wednesday showed 398 staff and student positive cases across the district this week (between Jan. 3 and Jan. 9), when compared to 40 cases last week (between Dec. 27 and Jan. 2). In the week prior, only eight cases were reported district-wide (the week between Dec. 20 and Dec. 26). Students’ last day of classes before the winter holidays were Dec. 17.

In a statement, Clovis Unified School District officials say that the students and employees were not reporting or logging COVID-19 cases during the school’s winter holidays.

Data from this week and next week will give us a sense of what case counts are doing in our student and staff population, but to compare last week or the week before with this week is like comparing apples to onions. Kelly Avants, Clovis Unified School District

The reported increase comes as the Office of the Fresno County Superintendent of Schools is making arrangements to issue COVID-19 tests to school districts.