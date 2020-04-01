8 people test positive for COVID-19 at Visalia health care center

VISALIA, California (KSEE/KGPE) — A health care center in Visalia announced Wednesday that eight people tested positive for COVID-19.

Redwood Springs Healthcare Center learned that two health care professionals and six patients at its facility tested positive.

>> CLICK HERE FOR CONTINUING CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

“The staff experienced the onset of symptoms while caring for two patients in one room,” according to a press release.

The health care professionals and the six patients are isolated from the other residents and staff.

This incident underscores the service and sacrifices made by our dedicated team every day. We’re grateful for their continued efforts. At Redwood Springs Healthcare Center, we have been vigilant and early for weeks in adopting the practices and protocols that have been directed by Centers for Disease Control, Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, state and county guidance to protect the frail and vulnerable residents entrusted to our care. Our top priority remains the health and well-being of everyone in our facility. Anita Hubbard, Administrator of Redwood Springs Healthcare Center

The additional protocols and practices include, but are not limited to:

Including strict visitor restrictions.

Screening of staff and medically essential visitors.

Curtailing communal activities.

Monitoring more frequently patient condition.

Establishing best infection control practices across the facility.

Increasing disinfection procedures.

Building up Personal Protection Equipment inventory.

Preparing isolation areas.

Tulare County confirmed the positive cases.

Earlier on Wednesday, the county announced 14 new cases of COVID-19 and one new death.

“We are thinking about the patients and staff at Redwood Springs,” said, Dr. Karen Haught, Tulare County Public Health Officer. “Public health staff are working in close coordination with Redwood Springs Healthcare Center to monitor everyone in the facility.”

No other information was immediately available.

COVID-19 resource links:

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.