8 new COVID-19 cases, 8 new recoveries, reported in Madera County

MADERA, California (KSEE/KGPE) – Madera County reported eight new COVID-19 cases and eight new recoveries in a Monday update from the Department of Public Health.

It pushes the total number of cases in the county to 114 and the number of recoveries to 80.

Health officials say the number of deaths related to coronavirus in Madera County remains at two.

Note: COVID-19 data updates often. The numbers in this story were accurate at the time of its writing.

