8 more die from COVID-19 in Tulare County, health officials say

TULARE COUNTY, California (KSEE/KGPE) — Eight more people have died due to COVID-19 in Tulare County, health officials said Thursday, and there were 148 new cases reported.

That brings the county’s death toll to 161 people and the total cases to 6,480.

Of those 6,480 cases, 68 were travel-related, 2,167 were a result of person to person contact, and 4,245 were unknown or under investigation.

Thirty-four more people recovered in Tulare County, bringing recoveries to 3,817.

Here are the cases by age group:

753 – Ages 0 – 17
1,007 – Ages 18 – 25
1,803 – Ages 26 – 40
2,033 – Ages 41 – 64
882 – Ages 65+

Here are the cases by ethnicity:

3,129 – Hispanic
646 – Caucasian
102 – Asian
26 – African American
11 – Native American
61 – Multi-Race
2,505 – Unknown

There are 305 people under self-quarantine and being monitored by Tulare County Public Health officials.

Note: COVID-19 data updates often. The numbers in this story were accurate at the time of its writing.

COVID-19 resource links:

