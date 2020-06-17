8 more COVID-19 deaths reported in Tulare County — now more than 100 dead

TULARE COUNTY, California (KSEE/KGPE) — Eight more people have died in Tulare County due to COVID-19, health officials reported Wednesday.

That brings the county’s death toll to 106 people — the most in the Valley.

Health officials also reported 83 new cases of COVID-19, which brings the county’s total to 2,881.

Of those cases, 40 were travel-related, 1,380 were a result of person to person contact, and 1,461 were unknown or under investigation.

Here are the case numbers by age group:

291 cases – Ages 0 – 17

409 cases – Ages 18 – 25

693 cases – Ages 26 – 40

954 cases – Ages 41 – 64

534 cases – Ages 65+

There are 985 people under self-quarantine and being monitored by Tulare County Public Health officials.

Note: COVID-19 data updates often. The numbers in this story were accurate at the time of its writing.

